County and state officials address Heights flooding

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Flooding at the Spring Lake Heights Shopping Center and Route 71 has been an ongoing issue in the town during any heavy rainfall.

However, the shopping center’s owner, Richard Roccesano, said the flooding has “been significantly improved” in the last few months. He credits Freeholder Director Tom Arnone and Assemblyman Sean Kean for bringing attention to the issue.

“Those two individuals really set the stage to get everybody moving … when they start making phone calls people listen,” Mr. Roccesano said. “You can give them a round of applause for getting it moving.”

“I think what happened is that New Jersey Transit went and cleaned the pipe out underneath the tracks and that made a massive improvement for water to flow,” he said.

“Also, NJDOT has been out there cutting debris and trees that are actually in the waterway blocking the free flow of water, so just those two things alone have made a significant improvement.”

Mr. Arnone said that Assemblyman Sean Kean and Edward Thomson have been “very receptive” to the issue.

