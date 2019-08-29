BOE to provide aid in lieu of transportation for student

LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Board of Education agreed to finance the travel expenses to an out-of-district school for a student at the Thursday, Aug. 22, meeting.

The student lives in Lake Como and will be a junior at Manasquan High School this school year. The student will be attending Brookdale Community College while also attending high school.

School board Business Administrator Loretta Hill said, “For us to provide transportation, it would be cumbersome. They are asking for [payment] ‘in lieu of transportation,’ which is what we do for private schools.”

According to Ms. Hill, the student will be receiving a driver’s license in January and the family of the student is requesting aid in lieu of transportation from September to January.

