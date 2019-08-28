Parker House will host annual Quincy Lee benefit

SEA GIRT — The Parker House will host an annual fundraising effort supporting childhood cancer research on Sept. 9.

The 11th annual benefit for the Quincy Lee Foundation brings together the many friends and family of The Parker House each year to make the world a better place for children with cancer. The fundraiser will run from 6 to 10 p.m.

“This is a very popular event at summer’s end that is open to all,” said Lisa Lee of the Quincy Lee Foundation. She said the group is very excited about this year’s benefit.

The Parker House benefit will showcase around 18 local restaurants. The night will have attendees tasting various cuisines and includes complimentary beer and wine.

“We’ve got a yummy new dessert vendor, Cravings, from Allenhurst, along with all my favorite restaurants who return year after year to show their support with their delicious specialties,” said Ms. Lee. “I’m excited this year to have my dear friend attend, who happens to be the mother of a very famous Philadelphia Eagle.”

