Cheryl L. Martin Gerrity, 64, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Cheryl was born and raised in Point Pleasant and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School.
She worked at the OB Diner, Point Pleasant, for nearly twenty years.
Cheryl enjoyed going to Flea Markets, crocheting and
