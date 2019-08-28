Carol A. Wolfe

Carol A. Wolfe, 80, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Carol lived in Brick for 52 years before moving to Point Pleasant in October.

Mrs. Wolfe founded Dottie’s House in 1999, which is a housing program to