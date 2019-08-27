Body and motorcycle discovered along tracks, near station

MANASQUAN — The crew of an early morning train from Bay Head spotted “a body and a motorcycle” on the tracks near Manasquan, NJ Transit reported Tuesday.

Police activity continued at the scene as of 9 a.m., after rail service was resumed. Service between Bay Head and Long Branch, had been suspended until 7:29 am.



According to NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy, the crew of the 4:54 a.m. North Jersey Coast Line train from Bay Head to New York “reported the discovery of a body and a motorcycle on the tracks” near the Manasquan station at about 5:15 a.m. Train personnel reported that the train “did not strike the individual,” Mr. Rudy said.

Police activity continued at the scene, in the area of the Stockton Lake Blvd. intersection near the Elks Lodge, through the morning. NJ Transit police are investigating the incident, Mr. Rudy said.





