Mrs. Jean Ann Brown Worthington

By
Star News Group Staff
-
31 views

Mrs. Jean Ann Brown Worthington, 93, of Spring Lake Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

She was a loving and giving person to her family, friends and Church family at First Presbyterian Church, Manasquan.

Jean was born on Sept. 13, 1925 at Ann May Hospital, Spring Lake. After