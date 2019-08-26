Joan Louise Tobin Baumler

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Joan Louise Tobin Baumler, 88, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2019.

She was born in Philadelphia, to Mary Florence Magee Tobin and Philip Joseph Tobin on Feb. 26, 1931. An only child, Joan attended Frankford High School and the University of Pennsylvania where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega