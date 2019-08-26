Giant Fall Flea Market set for Sept. 7

Ocean Grove’s annual Giant Fall Flea Market is set for Sept. 7, 9am to 4pm, rain or shine. Over 300 vendors are expected to sell their wares from the “Great Auditorium to the Ocean,” according to the Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce who hosts the event each year. Admission is free. This year, the Chamber will also be offering offsite parking and a complimentary shuttle service to visitors of the Giant Fall Flea Market. Parking will be available at the Midtown Elementary School located at 1155 NJ-33 in Neptune and the shuttle will run to the flea market area from 9am to 3pm. Visit OceanGroveNJ.com for more information.