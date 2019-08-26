‘Brits on the Beach’ Car Day rolls into town on Sept. 14

The 22nd Annual British Car Day, presented by Positive art Drivers Club, will roll into Ocean Grove on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10am to 4pm, rain or shine. Cars participating will be judged by Participant’s Choice, as well as classes and awards per class that will be determined by pre-registration. The first 1450 cards registered will receive a dash plaque. Space on the show field is limited to 130 cars. Visit www.pedc.org to register. Throughout the day there will be a silent auction and a drawing for door prizes, as well as, music by DJ Rich Canfield. Registration begins at 9:30am and judging begins at 12pm. Opening remarks will e held at 1p.m. and the show awards will be held at 3:30pm.