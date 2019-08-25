Manasquan Summer Festival offers fun for all ages

MANASQUAN — Main Street and Squan Plaza were bustling with activity Saturday as hundreds of families, friends and community members from near and far came out to enjoy the annual Manasquan Chamber of Commerce Summer Festival.

Nearly a month after the festival had to be postponed due to a severe weather forecast and excessive heat conditions, hundreds of patrons of all ages came out Aug. 24 to treat themselves to a day filled with food vendors, music and discounts at local businesses, as well as many other attractions.

“It is perfect weather, perfect crowd, everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” Chamber of Commerce Board Director Pam Patullo said.

“We have somewhere around 40 vendors, some new, many returning favorites. This is the third year for this and … it is just a way to get out and meet your friends and socialize. The food trucks and the vendors have a following and they bring people every year, stores in town are here and people come for them. It is a nice day.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.