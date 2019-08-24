Point Boro police seek assistance in identifying subject

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Police Department is asking for assistance is identifying a man who allegedly entered onto a property in the area of Herbertsville Road and Matt Robinson Lane.

According to a release on the department’s Facebook page, “The Point Pleasant Police Department is investigating a report of an unknown male subject entering onto the property of a Point Pleasant resident in the area of Matt Robinson Lane and Herbertsville Road.”

According to authorities the male subject “entered the backyard and was looking through the rear sliding door before leaving the property.”

The post describes the subject as “a white male,” “between 40 to 50” years old, “bald” and wearing “a knee brace on his left knee.”

The male subject was reportedly “operating a 2003 to 2005 Lincoln Aviator.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective James Kavanagh of the Point Pleasant Police Department at 732-892-0060.

