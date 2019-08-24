Point Boro kicks off its Centennial Celebration

POINT PLEASANT — The sky above Riverfront Park lit up in spectacular colors yesterday evening as the Centennial Kickoff Celebration ended with a much anticipated fireworks display that ushered in the beginning of a year full of events leading up to the 100th birthday of the Borough of Point Pleasant.

While gloomy weather hung a cloud over the event prior to its commencement Aug. 23, the sun was special ordered for the evening and hundreds of families, along with many four-legged friends, set up lawns chairs on the fields of Riverfront Park to enjoy a few hours of live entertainment, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and camaraderie among friends, neighbors and family.

“This is the beginning of our celebration of 100 years of being a separate town,” Mayor Robert Sabosik told the crowd of attendees mid-way through festivities.

“Stayed tuned because after tonight we will be doing many events next year, some of them are going to be bigger, better, longer, so tonight is a test to make sure everything will be working, so let’s have a great night.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.