Harvey’s Closet supports those in need

POINT PLEASANT — Walking through the halls of the lower portion of Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church, racks of pants, shirts, shoes and more line the walls, while two former Sunday School classrooms have been converted to give the sense of being in a department store with clothing and other goods arranged in neatly organized sections.

Founded in 1983, Harvey’s Closet Thrift Shop, 1120 Arnold Ave., offers gently used clothing at reasonable prices for community members in need.

“All of the clothing is at nominal price, we do get a number of people coming in who are in need of clothing or just like to come because it is open and they want to see what is going on,” said Gloria Cottrell, church secretary.