Bay Head Duck Derby quacks its way along Scow Ditch

BAY HEAD — Unfavorable weather conditions put a damper on the return of the Bay Head Duck Derby, with strong winds and tides scattering a fleet of rubber ducks and stalling their race down Scow Ditch for the chance to be named Bay Head Duck Derby champion.
But the weather on Saturday, Aug. 10, didn’t dampen the spirits of more than two dozen children, parents, families and community members who lined the docks of Scow Ditch to watch their racers splash into the water for the much anticipated return of a favorite community event.
“The wind was a little crazy so it took much longer for the ducks to go down the canal so that was a little disappointing, but you can’t predict the weather,” derby organizer Allison Feehan said.
“We did move the finish line a couple times. We just kept trying to get the ducks to go down and we actually
had a kayaker and a parent from the school in the water helping us move the ducks along down to the finish line.
“I have to say, the people that bought the ducks and came out were extremely patient, they were so very understanding. I think that if the tide was moving all on its own, it would have been very different. Everything went great, everything went off without a hitch other than the wind.”
After a several-year hiatus, the Borough of Bay Head welcomed back the community favorite event that supports the elementary school to the delight of residents of all ages.
