Bay Head Clambake draws record crowd

BAY HEAD — The 46th annual Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 Clambake brought in its largest crowd to date, drawing community members from near and far together for an afternoon of seafood delights and camaraderie all in the name of supporting a worthy cause.

“It could be our biggest turnout ever … we estimate that we had close to 1,200 people,” organizer Joseph Todisco said.

“Plus we had about 85 volunteers working and we managed to keep the waitlines down so I would say it was probably the best ever. We were able to correct some problems from the past and people really outdid them- selves, they performed wonderfully.

“It is amazing to see people that are not getting paid … work at an event because they believe in the cause and for five hours just work so tirelessly. It invigorates you to see that, it makes you want to do it again next year. People are relatives of members, friends of members and they don’t really have much of a stake … we couldn’t do it without them.”