Volunteers needed for Maclearie Park committee

BELMAR — A new volunteer group is forming with the aim of fixing the aging tennis courts at Maclearie Park.

A committee organized by Councilwoman Pat Wann and borough resident Teresa Pringle is taking up the cause and will also advocate for other improvements at the riverside park, located off Route 35.

“My goal here is to put together a committee of volunteers and let’s see if we could find some grant money, let’s see if we could find some sponsors,” Councilwoman Wann said.

She added that it might take as much as $100,000 to repair the borough’s tennis courts in the area, as grass has started to protrude through the clay.

“I went down to the tennis courts and there is grass growing through while people are trying to play on [and] you have this cyclone fence that is half holding in,” she said.

“It’s disgraceful.”

At the council meeting on Aug. 20, the councilwoman also said she was open to the idea of outfitting the park for pickleball.

