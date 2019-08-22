Summer Festival set for Squan Plaza Saturday

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce Summer Festival, which was postponed last month, will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24, and attendees can expect a day filled with food vendors, music and discounts at local businesses, among other attractions.

The event, in Squan Plaza, will run from 11 am. to 6 p.m. It was postponed from July 20 due to a severe heat forecast.

Pam Patullo of the Chamber of Commerce, said the festival will still feature all of the originally scheduled attractions.



Ms. Patullo said attendees can expect a variety of food trucks – with options including seafood, tacos, Hungarian food and desserts. Music from the live band and the activities for kids will be ongoing for the duration of the festival, which starts at 11 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m.

Sales, discounts and raffles will be held at the following businesses: Squan Dry Goods, Weston Gallery, Third Avenue Chocolate Shoppe, Findings, Yellow Daisy, Quinnderella’s Toys, Darcy Park, Bouquets to Remember, Main Street Gallery, Ivory and Pearl, Jesse’s, Rare Cargo, Waterlily, New Earth Healing Gifts, Styled Strong Fitness Wear, Merten’s Jewelers, New Earth Community Connections, B.C. Woof, Katherine’s, White Bliss and Ursula’s.

