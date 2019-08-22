Out of the Darkness Walk to be held Sept. 14

LAKE COMO — The Out of the Darkness 2019 Jersey Shore Walk is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como.

The walk raises awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention [AFSP].

Eileen Buechler, captain of the Camp Cooney walk team, said, “Each year we see the walk grow which is bittersweet because it means the cause is growing but it also means more have been impacted by suicide loss in the past year.”

AFSP funds scientific research, educates the public about mental health and suicide prevention, advocates for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention and supports survivors of suicide loss and those affected by suicide in their mission.

