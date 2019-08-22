Community wins in 22nd annual Bradley Beach 5K

BRADLEY BEACH — Nearly 800 runners and walkers took part in this year’s Bradley Beach 5K, which raises money for the borough’s volunteer fire department and first aid squad.

The 22nd Annual Bradley Beach 5K started near the intersection of 5th and Ocean avenues on Saturday, Aug. 17, with participants running up and down the borough’s oceanfront.

In the more than two decades since the event’s inception, it has become synonymous with giving back to the community as public officials and first responders came together to help put on the event.

“We have a community that ties this together, we got public works, police, first aid, fire, we all work together,” Todd Migdon, race director for the Bradley Beach 5K, said.

Sean Swift, of Cranford, crossed the finish line first with a time of roughly 16 minutes. He was followed a few minutes later by Courtney Decker, of Avon-By-The-Sea, who was the first female participant to finish with a time of roughly 18 minutes.

The Bradley Beach 5K races between $10,000 to $12,000 a year. This year, funds will also go towards helping 8th graders at Bradley Beach Elementary School go to Washington D.C. for this year’s class trip, the Bradley Beach Food Pantry and the Bradley Beach Historical Society.

