Columns to hold fundraiser to benefit local lifeguard

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — It was supposed to be a normal jump in the ocean for life-long swimmer and Ocean Grove lifeguard Sam Jarmer.

But on July 24, as he went for a run-of-the-mill jump in the ocean while on duty, a wave clipped his feet, causing him to land head first on the sand.

“He broke his neck and went limp right away,” Jessica Jarmer, Sam’s mother said. “Luckily the other guard saw it happen and he was able to call it in immediately and run to get Sam and turn him over so he didn’t drown.”

“This was like a freak thing. The wave clipped him and he pitched down.”

On Sunday, Aug. 25, The Columns, located on Ocean Avenue, will be holding a fundraiser for Sam, 16, of Ocean Grove, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Brian Dalton, general manager of The Columns, said, “He seems to recover each day. He’s progressing each day.”

“They’re local people, Jessica and Scott [Jarmer] … They’re really great people”

Allison Dalton, said, “This is a chance for the community to show our support for Sam.”

