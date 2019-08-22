Allenwood area road work to be completed in December

WALL TOWNSHIP — Road work at the intersection of Route 524 and Ramshorn Drive, which has been ongoing all summer, is expected to be completed in December, about a month later than originally predicted, Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone said.

The $1.3 million county project will include installation of a long-awaited traffic signal, reconfiguration of the intersection, new rainwater sewer pipes and curbing. The Edgar Felix Memorial Bikeway, which crosses both roadways, will be moved farther from the intersection, and will have new solar-powered flashing beacons.

During construction, various sections of the county-owned Route 524 Spur, which encompasses Atlantic Avenue and Allenwood-Lakewood Road, have been closed and traffic has been rerouted along detours, affecting several small businesses there.

While the business owners agree a traffic signal is needed to make the intersection safer, they say their businesses are hurting because of the road closings.

“It has affected us a lot,” said Jeffrey Herbert, owner of the Allenwood General Store, 3208 Allenwood-Lakewood Road.

