Timothy J. Murphy

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Timothy J. Murphy, 84, of Sea Girt, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

He was born and raised in The Bronx, New York and later resided in Scarsdale, New York before moving to Sea Girt, and Vero Beach, Florida. Tim was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High