Sheila Mary Donohue, 81, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Sheila was born and raised in the Bronx where she fell in love with and married her husband of almost 60 years, Martin Donohue. After the Bronx, Sheila and Martin moved to Haworth to raise their family before residing in Spring
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)