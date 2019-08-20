Sheila Mary Donohue

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Sheila Mary Donohue, 81, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

Sheila was born and raised in the Bronx where she fell in love with and married her husband of almost 60 years, Martin Donohue. After the Bronx, Sheila and Martin moved to Haworth to raise their family before residing in Spring