James Shawn Hart [Jimmy]

James Shawn Hart [Jimmy], age 63, formerly of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully at his Philadelphia home on Aug. 14, 2019.

He was born in Bayonne to the late Cecilia M. and Michael J. Hart and raised in Point Pleasant since 1959.

Jimmy is a 1974 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School whe