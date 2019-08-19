Movie at Main Beach cancelled tonight

MANASQUAN — Tonight’s Movie at Main Beach has been cancelled due to impending inclement weather.

Manasquan Beach and Recreation Department was planning on showing “Soul Surfer” at 8:15 p.m.

The next movie the recreation department will screen is “Jaws” on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8:15 p.m.

