Melinda Susan Williams

Melinda Susan Williams, 53, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019.

Mindy was born on December 27, 1965.

We will never forget the smile, the warmth and the wisdom of Mindy Williams. She vigorously and imaginatively fought the battle against ovarian cancer for almost five years, never giving in and investigating alternatives at the leading cancer