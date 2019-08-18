Diver rescued near Shark River Inlet

AVON-BY-THE-SEA- The United States Coast Guard [USCG] announced on Sunday the rescue of a female diver near the Shark River Inlet on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Coast Guard has not released the name of the diver, who was uninjured.

The diver had gone missing while exploring an underwater shipwreck.

A distress call was received at 11:20 a.m. by the USCG Fifth District Sector Delaware Bay after the diver was reported missing by the commercial diver vessel Gypsy Blood, which docks at Channel Drive in Point Pleasant Beach.

To assist with the search effort, the USCG deployed a 29-foot response boat from Station Shark River Inlet, located in Avon-by-the-Sea. The good Samaritan vessel Independence also helped in the search, dispatching two divers to the scene according to a statement from the USCG.

The missing diver was located approximately two miles southwest of the dive vessel by the coast guard’s search vessel, according to the statement. Rescuers were able to spot the missing diver thanks to an orange inflatable surface marker buoy she used to float in the water.

“Diving is an inherently risky activity, which is why it is so important to be safe and prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Dan Box, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “I’m happy to say that the missing diver rescued today was both prepared and experienced, which immensely helped this search to have a successful conclusion.”

