Matilda-inspired donut eating contest takes the cake

SPRING LAKE — Dune Donuts and Bagels teamed up with the Spring Lake Theatre Company to hold a donut eating contest inspired by the theatre company’s latest production, Matilda the Musical on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Roughly 20 children, including members of the cast, took part in the competition which involved scarfing down a dozen miniature donuts. The recipe for the donuts was inspired by the chocolate cake from Matilda.

Tyler Cicardo, who plays the role of Agatha Trunchbull in the Spring Lake Theatre Company’s production, showed up to the competition in character to berate the contestants.

Michelle Beer, of Spring Lake, finished first in the competitions age 12 to 18 category while Finn Ivory, of Baltimore, came in first in the age 4 to 11 category.

