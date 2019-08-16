Jenkinson’s lifeguards edge out Bay Head to take tournament

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson’s A won its home tournament by just inches on Friday, Aug. 9.

With a slight lead over Bay Head going into the last of five events, the two teams squared off in the tug-of-war final at the Sean Stephenson Memorial Lifeguard Tournament presented by Jenkinson’s.

Bay Head was in the lead for close to 55 seconds of the minute-long tug contest.

Jenkinson’s A made its final pull count by getting the flag just slightly over the median line for the victory.

“I don’t think it gets any closer than that,” Jenkinson’s A’s Connor Maliff said. “That was neck-and-neck. That was awesome.”

Jenkinson’s A found itself trailing in third behind Jenkinson’s B and then-leader Bay Head after the first three events in the ocean. The contest moved onto the beach with only beach flags and tug-of-war remaining.

Luckily for Jenkinson’s A, the final two events are the team’s strongest.

“We knew we were good in the water too, but it just hasn’t been where it’s been the last couple years, so we did what we could in the water just to keep it close,” Maliff said. “We knew going into flags and tug we had a good chance of coming back.”

