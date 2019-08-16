Aug. 17 Clambake will offer a bounty of seafood delights

BAY HEAD — For nearly five decades, community members from near and far have made their way to the Jersey Shore to take part in an afternoon gathering full of seafood delights.

The 46th annual Bay Head Fire Co. No. 1 Clambake will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at the firehouse, 81 Bridge Ave.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate for adults, and $15 in advance and $20 at the gate for those under 12 years old. Ticket sales will be limited to 1,200 people.

“We have people that have been coming since it began. In fact, I received a letter from a girl who … her first clambake was when she was in her mother’s womb and she has made every clambake since and she is in her 20s,” organizer Joe Todisco said Tuesday.

“They do it as a family. The entire family comes to the clambake and they have been doing it for almost 30 years. I was really touched by her letter.

“There are people like that. Some people have a reunion where they get their own T-shirts printed every year. It is a special day for them, so we’re happy to be a part of that.”

Since its inception, the annual clambake has grown to become one of the volunteer fire department’s largest fundraising endeavors, and organizers hope to continue that legacy.

“So far sales are going very well. Our raffle tickets have been selling very well and our clambake tickets have been selling very well,” Mr. Todisco said.

The array of food choices attendees can feast on at the annual event will include 22,000 steamers, clams on the half-shell, clam chowder, corn on the cob, pulled pork, roast beef, hamburgers, hot dogs and pasta salad.

“The amount of food, I don’t think there is an event around that has the quantity of food that we serve. I’ve been going to events during the last year to see if I can get some ideas to make it better and we just simply overwhelm anything else that is going on. I think it is good value for the people that take advantage of it, a really good value,” Mr. Todisco said.

This year’s event will feature several new and returning activities attendees of all ages can enjoy.

According to organizers, for the first time, 10 craft beers will be served, two each hour throughout the clambake. As a result of public voting that occurred throughout the month of June, the top vote-getters were Victory Summer Love, Southern Tier IPA, and Kona Big Wave. There will also be soda and water available.

“There are going to be an additional two lines that we’re going to have so there will be four lines going to the beer trucks instead of two and we have extra bartenders that are going to barkeep,” Mr. Todisco said. “We actually intend to tap seven kegs per hour.”

During the clambake, patrons can enjoy listening to both live music and a DJ. Children can ride around the borough on the department’s ’48 engine, get their faces painted, and even participate in a crab contest.

“We’re introducing more things to children. With the crab contest that started last year we had something like 35 kids participate in that, so hopefully they’ll be more this year,” Mr. Todisco said.

“It brings a little more joy to the event with the face painting, crab contest [all] added to the fire engine rides. For 40 years it was pretty much the fire engine rides.

The Bay Head Environmental Commission is sponsoring the second annual Kids Crabbing Contest from 2 to 3 p.m. on the docks at Scow Ditch during the Clambake.

“The Bay Head Environmental Commission is proud to host the second annual crabbing contest and invites all children attending the clambake to learn more about crabs and their habitat,” Chair Dan Paulus said in an email to The Ocean Star.

“As we enjoy a day of fresh clams and catching crabs, it’s important to note that all of our lawns and streets drain into the bays and oceans where these animals live. Everyone needs to do their part to limit what enters these waters so we can continue to enjoy these resources.

Admission to the contest is free and bait and hand lines will be provided. While all crabs will be measured and released, awards will be given in several areas.

“We hope to have a nice day and are preparing for 50 crabbers with prizes for first crab caught, biggest crab and most crabs caught,” Mr. Paulus added.

Mr. Todisco said the event would not be a success without the support of many volunteers.

“There are a lot of volunteers. We have 85 volunteers that have signed up,” he said.

“Valerie Boyle is spearheading the face painting and the Bay Head Environmental Commission is spearheading the crab contest. The [fire truck] ride is being headed by Fred Applegate. There are a lot of people contributing. The raffle sales are under the lead of Debbie Gatz and the tickets sales under Ken Glass.

“We have several members that have been around [since] the very first clambake and they’re still interested in helping and … we have them working indoors, doing things like separating the [raffle] books and things like that, because they can’t take the heat outside, so we really find a place for everyone and make them feel like they are participating even if they can’t do it physically anymore.”

Mr. Todisco said he looks forward to seeing the many returning and new attendees at this year’s clambake.

“We just appreciate seeing everyone come out,” he said. “It just makes it special when we get a large turnout. It sends us the message that what we’re doing is good, that it is receptive.”

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.