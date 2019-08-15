Sailing the small seas with the Marbleheaders

SPRING LAKE — A slight breeze is all that one club needs to have a bit of fun all while competing to be the best skipper possible.

The Marbleheaders of Spring Lake may not be one of the borough’s most known clubs, but their presence can be spotted out at the lake at least four times a week and often more.

The club celebrates a passion for model yachts. Members collect, build and race these yachts out on Spring Lake, competing in seasonal series all for the love of their sport.

Marbleheaders Secretary Jerry Franko was one of the members out on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon to race his Soling 1 Meter named Gabrielle-Rose.

“It’s named after my granddaughter,” he said as he prepped the boat for its departure.

Mr. Franko has been involved in the club for about five years and said it is always a great time coming out to the lake for a sail.

“You got a choice between cutting the grass and going sailing, I’m going sailing,” he said.

The group was formed in October 1992 with 13 members who would come out to the lake, set their marks and race model creations against one another.

