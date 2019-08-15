Dante Brown is promoted to patrolman with Brielle Police

BRIELLE — Officer Dante Brown was promoted to patrolman of the Brielle Police Department at the Monday, Aug. 12, council meeting.

Ptl. Brown received his promotion surrounded by fellow police officers, peers, family and borough officials. He gave thanks to members of the Brielle Police Department and the mayor and council.

“I am beyond grateful to be given the opportunity to work in the best police department in the State of New Jersey. I enjoy every moment of being able to put on the Brielle Police uniform and work alongside with the best police officers in the state. I cannot express enough, the appreciation and gratitude of being able to say I have found my home here in the Brielle Police Department,” Ptl. Brown said.

His promotion came with great praise from many, including Councilman Frank Garruzzo and Police Chief Gary Olsen.

“Dante has been an asset to the police department since he started. He’s one of the hardest working police officers that we have,” said Councilman Frank Garruzzo. “He’s shown he not only fits into the community, but he fits into the police department very well. I know he’s going to have a long and great career with the Brielle Police Department.”

Chief Olsen said the night was not only exciting for Ptl. Brown, but for his family, the community and for the department as well.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.