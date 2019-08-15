17th Annual Fallen Heroes 5K run to be held Sept. 7

LAKE COMO — The 17th Annual Fallen Heroes 5K Memorial Run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. rain or shine.

The Fallen Heroes 5K was created as a fundraiser and commemoration for the victims of 9/11.

John Perrotto, co-director of the Fallen Heroes 5K, said, “While much of the financial need has gone away, we still run in remembrance of our fallen brothers and sisters.”

For the fourth consecutive year, most of the proceeds from the run will go to Rebuilding Warriors, which is is a 501[c][3] that donates service dogs to veterans who deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder [PTSD].

