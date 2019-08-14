John Morrow

John Morrow, 82, of Bay Head, fought a courageous battle against cancer, but sadly his fight has ended on Aug. 10 2019.

He leaves behind his wife Victoria, his son Dylan James and beloved companion Spree. Sisters Helen, Carole and Mable, Carol, sons Jeff, Scott and family, sisters-in-law Susan and Christina. John was