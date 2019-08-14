Elks Camp Moore children visit Manasquan beach

MANASQUAN — Brief morning rain showers did not stop campers of Elks Camp Moore from enjoying a day at the beach on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

As part of the 35th annual Elks Day at the Beach event, 75 campers and 75 counselors packed into three buses and headed down to Manasquan’s Elk Beach. The camp is the Elks’ state project and it is open to children with varying special needs, free of charge to them and their families.

“Every year on the same Tuesday in August they come down from Camp Moore,” said Bob Monaco of the Manasquan Elks Lodge. “Some of them, their handicap is so severe they can’t get to the beach with their parents.”

This was attested by past state president adviser to the camp Ron Mandone. A 23-year volunteer with the camp, he said beach trips with his 33-year-old special needs son Kevin can be challenging without additional support.

“We would need assistance, and there’s plenty of assistance here today. The beach chairs are awesome, that’s why we come, he can take a ride in the ocean,” Mr. Mandone said. “It’s a chance to have some downtime and the kids love it. I know it’s something that he has looked forward to.”

Counselors give one-to-one support for campers and many come from overseas and are medical students, Mr. Monaco said.

“It’s very rewarding to see the kids really enjoying the ocean water and playing in the sand. Some of them have never seen the ocean,” said Exalted Ruler Melissa Colvin. “They come from all over the state and the Elks Lodge that they live near normally sponsors them and pays the money for them to go [to the camp].”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.