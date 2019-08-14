Dolores [LaMonica] Rozental

By
Star News Group Staff
-
34 views

Dolores [LaMonica] Rozental, 76 of Wall Township passed away on Monday Aug. 12, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with her family by her side. 

Dolores was born in Nutley, and raised in Long Branch and Hendersonville, North Carolina where she graduated from Hendersonville High School. She returned back to New Jersey where