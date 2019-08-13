Jill Cameron

Star News Group Staff
Jill Cameron, 66, of Brick, passed away peacefully after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Jill was born in Neptune, and grew up in Spring Lake Heights, graduating from Manasquan High School in 1971. Throughout the years Jill has worked for Ray Kramer’s Old Mill Inn, General Electric and most recently