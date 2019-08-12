Manasquan’s Big Sea Day a glowing success

MANASQUAN — What are the colors of a perfect Big Sea Day?

A yellow sun, green flags, white surf, creamy sand, blue skies and an even bluer ocean. Add water temps in the 70s, air temps in the 80s, a soft breeze, and life doesn’t get much better.

For some families, the Saturday beachfront event was a brand new adventure. Thomas and Stacey Harr moved to Wall Township from Delaware last year and this was the family’s first-ever Big Sea Day visit.

“This is the kind of stuff we came here for. We’re having a great time. It’s super-well organized,” said Mr. Harr, as he watched their twin 11-year-old sons, Austin and Davis, take swings during the Beach Smash Baseball tournament.

For Tricia and Dave Rahner of Cincinnati, Ohio, and their eight children, attending Big Sea Day is a family tradition that goes back for generations.

“We planned this vacation six months ago, bringing in family members from all over the country, and we’re thrilled to death that Big Sea Day is a part of it,” said Dave Rahner, who grew up in Manasquan.

“My grandparents built a home on Ocean Avenue 77 years ago. Now we’re summer renters and it feels weird to be a benny,” he said as he watched his family participate in the sand castle contest.

Big Sea Day also included surfing and fishing contests, children’s beach games, an evening concert and fireworks. It is sponsored by the Manasquan Tourism Commission and the borough Beach and Recreation Department.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.