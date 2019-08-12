Joseph M. Byrne III

Joseph Michael Byrne III, of Point Pleasant Beach and formerly of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Brick Hospital.

Born in Montclair, he had resided in Spring Lake for 40 years before moving to Point Pleasant Beach three years ago. He was a Communicant of St. Catharine Parish, Spring Lake