Suspects turn themselves in, charged with reckless driving

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two township residents wanted by the police department, one of whom hit a police officer while riding an ATV, turned themselves in Aug. 8, according to a statement released by the Brick Township Police Department.

According to the department, Officer Brian Ulman was investigating a complaint around 19th Avenue and Walnut Drive when he observed two males, one on a quad and the other on a dirt bike, drive through a coned-off work zone. Officer Ulman turned on his lights and pursued the suspects, however they did not stop.

“As the quad passed by Officer Ulman, the rear fender of the quad struck Officer Ulman’s knee and one of the wheels ran over his foot. The contact was light enough so as not to injure Officer Ulman,” the statement said.

Later, both suspects in the incident turned themselves in.

“Slightly before 6 p.m. the two subjects turned themselves in, both accompanied

by their parents. The subjects were juvenile males and were charged with

Obstructing the Administration of Law, Reckless Driving, Operating Unregistered

Vehicles and Failure to Wear Helmets While Operating an ATV.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.