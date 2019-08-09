National Night Out in Boro fosters positive relationships

POINT PLEASANT — Hundreds made their way to Community Park Tuesday for an evening of games, music and building positive relations with local first responders and law enforcement.

The Borough of Point Pleasant Police Department’s Community Watch Organization hosted National Night Out Against Crime Aug. 6, where children, parents, grandparents and community members from across the borough were able to learn more about the men and women who keep them safe on a daily basis.

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships by bringing individuals of all ages together in positive circumstances.

“It is gorgeous out, everyone is enjoying themselves, it really is a nice evening,” Community Watch member Charlene Archer said.

“The rain held off, it was a little scary for a little while, but now the sun is setting and we have the games go- ing on for the children and all the organizations doing the food, it is nice. I think the town looks forward to it, I really do.

“It is a nice family night. They come out, enjoy, walk around, and find out about the safety resources. First Aid is here, the re department’s here, and you can meet the people that are here to help you. The police officers are all here to meet you so introduce yourself … it is always nice.”

Tables and booths lined the fields of Community Park Tuesday evening, where local organizations, nonprofits, businesses and more handed out literature, tasty treats and other give- aways in an effort to pro- mote safety and encourage all residents to further explore the resources at their disposal in the borough.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.