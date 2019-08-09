Copter landing kicks off Brick’s Night Out event

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick residents, first responders and community organizations gathered at Windward Beach Park on Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out Against Crime, where residents of all ages were able to enjoy bouncy houses, concessions and a wide array of emergency vehicles, including the landing of a MONOC helicopter to kick the night off.

Fire trucks, ambulances, motorcycles and drones were all onsite for the public to see firsthand how emergency responders operate without the stress of being in an emergency situation. Residents were able to interact with those who protect them in a carefree, fun environment.

“It’s always good to interact with the community. We’re very big in Brick on community policing and interacting with the community,” Brick Township Chief of Police James Riccio said Tuesday night.

“I’ve said it a million times, successful police departments are only as successful as the relationship that they have with the community, and that’s one good thing we have here,” he said.

The Brick Township EMS division of the police also had several of its response vehicles on display as well.

“Tonight we’re showcasing our response units, our alternative support apparatus, some of the ambulances and emergency equipment that we have,” said EMS Director Robert Contreras.

“We’ve had a lot of this stuff for a couple years. A lot of it is grant-funded, so a lot of this gets paid for through grants. We can show [the public] that the resources are here to protect them in the event something happens.”

