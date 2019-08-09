Breast Cancer Walk paints Lavallette pink

LAVALLETTE — More than 1,000 people showed up for the 15th annual Lavallette Breast Cancer Walk, “Together, We Can Lick This,” beginning at The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The walk, which raised over $27,000, was hosted by The Tone Foundation, Lavallette Municipal Alliance and The American Cancer Society.

Aggie Roberts and his wife, Josephine Sessa-Agliata, organized the walk and founded The Tone Foundation in honor of Mr. Roberts’ mother, Antoinette “Toni” Agliata, 89, who is a 25-year survivor of breast cancer.

“She is just overwhelmed by the love and support of this walk,” Mr. Roberts said of his mother. “Every year this day comes and it gets a little more special for me. Like all of you, I’m here for a reason. I’m here for people that are fighting this everyday. I’m here for the memory of people.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.