Bay Head’s inaugural National Night Out a success

BAY HEAD — Dozens of children, parents, grandparents and community members came out Tuesday evening to enjoy presentations and learn more about the law enforcement officers and first responders who keep them safe on a daily basis.

Bay Head hosted its first annual National Night Out Against Crime Aug. 6, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships by bringing individuals of all ages together in positive circumstances.

“It is a great turnout. I am delighted for the first one and it only gets better,” Councilman Dennis Shaning said. “The important thing is that the kids are really having fun. I think this is a great thing and it is a great experience for them to see how the police are there for them and friendly.”

Walking onto the municipal parking lot on Bridge Avenue, the sound of laughter filled the air as children eagerly ran to view the various equipment and apparatus the Bay Head Police Department, Bay Head Fire Company No. 1 and Point Pleas- ant Beach First Aid Squad had on display and the many tables of other fun activities local organizations had to engage them.