Agriculture Board OKs Allaire Community Farm

WALL TOWNSHIP – Allaire Community Farm has gotten the green light to continue a variety of uses and activities despite the objections of a few neighbors.

“We’re thrilled to be able to put this behind us,” JoAnn Burney, one of the farm co-founders, said.

The Monmouth County Agricultural Development Board has designated it as a commercial farm. That means it operates under the state’s Right to Farm Act, which protects commercial farms from public and private nuisance actions and unduly restrictive municipal regulations, and provides ways to resolve disputes with neighbors.

The nonprofit Allaire Community Farm, 1923 Baileys Corner Road, describes its goal as using “our rescued animals and the working farm environment to nurture through nature.”

The farm sells eggs, herbs and other farm produce, and offers a variety of programs for special needs and at-risk groups, as well as school class trips, goat yoga, a petting zoo and other activities.

The farm had been sued in state Superior Court by several neighboring residents upset when the nonprofit relocated last summer from Allaire Road to Baileys Corner Road. They sought to halt construction of several barns and sheds on the property. But in October 2018, Judge Joseph P. Quinn determined that the case lies at the feet of the agricultural board.

The board decided in May that the farm meets the legal definition of a commercial farm, and held a public hearing on July 2. Several residents whose properties on Colonial Drive abut the farm’s north side said they believe the focus of the farm is entertainment, not agricultural.

The board reviewed and approved several of the farm’s various uses at its Aug. 6 meeting in Freehold Township. A formal resolution approving the uses, such as a farm market, and setting conditions is to be drawn up for approval at the board’s Sept. 3 meeting.

