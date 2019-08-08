Police seek suspect who struck officer with ATV

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Township police are currently looking for a white male who struck a police officer while riding an ATV around 1 p.m. this afternoon, the police department announced. The officer was uninjured.

The suspect was described as white, medium height, stocky build, wearing a helmet at the time. Police said he was last seen in area of 19th Avenue, around Branch Blvd. and Lindbergh Drive. The suspect was riding a quad style ATV, approximately. 125cc.

The suspect was with another male subject, who police described as tall and thin with dark colored hair tied in a ponytail. That second male was riding a two-wheel dirt bike, approximately 60-80cc.

“If you see these subjects or know who they are, please do not attempt to take any action other than notifying police. We have plenty of police officers in the area who can respond quickly,” the department said in a statement.

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the public. We’re just looking for a little help in identifying these subjects.”

