‘Peach’ of a festival Aug. 10 at First Presbyterian Church

BELMAR — The ladies of First Presbyterian Church in Belmar are getting busy, cutting up fresh peaches and freshly cooked chicken to make pastries and chicken salad for the Peach Festival, that will be held at the church 4 to 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 10.

Lots of planning and hard work go into preparing all the fresh food they will serve. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the annual event, which began as a strawberry festival with the old women’s “guild” serving hot chicken sandwiches many years ago.

Now known as the Presbyterian Women, the group changed to peach festivals in 1989 and switched from hot chicken, to the great chicken salad sandwich platter for which it is now known.

Following Superstorm Sandy, the event could not be held for three years because seven feet of polluted water and debris had destroyed the church’s lower level, including the kitchen. The kitchen’s renovation took years.

This year’s Peach Festival menu includes Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter for only $8.50, Peach Shortcake for $6.00, the platter and Shortcake Combo for $12.50 and for children under 12, only $2.00 per item.

