National Night Out was a hit in Brielle

BRIELLE – Brief morning showers made for a beautiful and sunny evening for Brielle’s National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

As part of the fifth annual event, community members were able to gather in Green Acres Park to socialize with members of the Brielle Police Department as well as borough, fire and first aid officials.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” said Police Chief Gary Olsen. “The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.”

The park was filled with community members; children’s attractions including a bounce house, face painting, a rock-climbing wall, a dunk tank and a balloonist; popcorn; and cotton candy. Thanks to the Recreation Department, music was provided by Prol Entertainment and there were some grilled items for sale as well.

Attendees were even able to leave with gifts courtesy of the police department.

Members of The New Jersey Freemasons were in attendance showcasing the Child Identification Program. The program combats the incidents of missing children in America each year and has been extremely popular in previous National Night Out events, officials said.

