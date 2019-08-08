Belmar to issue RFP on future of municipal center

BELMAR — Belmar’s municipal complex and an adjoining parking lot could be in for big changes, following a unanimous borough council vote Tuesday night to seek proposals for the redevelopment of the area.

While no commitment has been made to a particular plan, Mayor Mark Walsifer said that one developer has already expressed an interest in building a parking garage behind borough hall and another is pitching the idea of a ferry terminal for commuter service to Manhattan.

Resolution 2019-166, which authorizes the RFP, states that the borough “believes it appropriate to solicit requests for proposals for the potential construction of a new municipal complex, either on the property where the municipal complex is now located or perhaps on other property owned by Belmar.”



The municipal building is located in the Seaport Redevelopment Area, which was established in 1997. Encompassing a portion of Main Street that runs north from 8th Avenue to the Shark River, the redevelopment area encouraged public parking, waterfront attractions, retail businesses and residential units.

